Uber and WeRide launch fully driverless robotaxi service in Dubai
Uber and WeRide just launched a fully driverless robotaxi service in Dubai: no human backup needed.
You can book these autonomous rides through the Uber app, with cars now cruising around spots like Dubai Silicon Oasis and Al Hamriya Port.
This is a big upgrade from last year's pilot, which still had a human safety operator on board, and it's all officially approved by Dubai's transport authority.
Uber boosts stake, plans 15-city rollout
Uber recently bumped up its stake in WeRide to nearly 6%, with its stake valued at about $400 million to fuel global expansion.
The plan? Roll out robotaxi services across 15 cities over the next five years.
While Uber handles routing and fleet logistics, WeRide is focused on perfecting the self-driving technology, making this partnership one to watch for anyone into future mobility.