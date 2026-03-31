Uber and WeRide launch fully driverless robotaxi service in Dubai

Uber boosts stake, plans 15-city rollout

Uber recently bumped up its stake in WeRide to nearly 6%, with its stake valued at about $400 million to fuel global expansion.

The plan? Roll out robotaxi services across 15 cities over the next five years.

While Uber handles routing and fleet logistics, WeRide is focused on perfecting the self-driving technology, making this partnership one to watch for anyone into future mobility.