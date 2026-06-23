Why Uber's board is being sued by shareholders

Company response

Uber responds to lawsuit

Uber has responded to the lawsuit, saying it "ignores important facts and is based on misleading, false narratives from other meritless lawsuits that we have already addressed publicly and in the courtroom." The shareholders are seeking a derivative lawsuit which would require directors to reimburse Uber for their alleged breaches of fiduciary duties. Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi is among those named as defendants in this case.