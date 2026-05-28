Uber boosts Delivery Hero stake to 36.83% amid takeover push
Business
Uber just boosted its stake in German food delivery giant Delivery Hero to 36.83%, grabbing extra shares from Aspex Management.
This move is part of Uber's push to take over Delivery Hero, after its first acquisition bid was rejected.
Both companies are keeping quiet for now, but the market's definitely paying attention.
CEO Niklas Oestberg to step down
Delivery Hero's CEO Niklas Oestberg said last week he would step down, following calls from big shareholders for a strategic review.
Meanwhile, Delivery Hero's stock dropped 3.6%, a sign that investors aren't sure what comes next with Uber eyeing a takeover and leadership changes stirring things up.