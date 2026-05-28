Uber boosts Delivery Hero stake to 36.83% amid takeover push Business May 28, 2026

Uber just boosted its stake in German food delivery giant Delivery Hero to 36.83%, grabbing extra shares from Aspex Management.

This move is part of Uber's push to take over Delivery Hero, after its first acquisition bid was rejected.

Both companies are keeping quiet for now, but the market's definitely paying attention.