Uber Eats teams with Zipline targeting 1 million daily drone deliveries
Business
Uber Eats is going futuristic: soon, your food might arrive by drone.
Uber is partnering with Zipline, a drone delivery company, aiming for 1 million daily drone deliveries by 2029.
The rollout starts by the end of 2026 in Zipline's current markets and will expand to dozens of US cities, with the goal of getting your order to you within five to 10 minutes.
Uber building autonomous delivery partner network
Uber isn't sticking to just one tech partner. They're building a network of different autonomous delivery companies after its partnership with Waymo came to an end.
Zipline itself has raised $800 million and is now valued at $7.6 billion as it grows.
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi says super-fast delivery is a big growth opportunity, and this move could help them reach more customers even faster.