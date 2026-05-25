Uber €38 per share bid for Delivery Hero rebuffed
Business
Uber is having another go at buying German food delivery giant Delivery Hero, but it's not smooth sailing.
The company's €38 per share offer to one of Delivery Hero's largest shareholders was turned down.
Uber's CEO Dara Khosrowshahi even flew to Oslo this week to pitch the deal in person, but a major shareholder rebuffed the offer.
Shareholders want over €40, DoorDash interested
Trying to sweeten the deal, Uber bumped its offer up to €38 per share, a 15% premium over Friday's closing price, but shareholders are holding out for more than €40 per share.
Meanwhile, rival DoorDash is also showing interest and has reached out to Delivery Hero investors, though they haven't bought any shares yet.