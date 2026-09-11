Uber exits Nigeria and Uganda after review of operations

Uber has decided to pack up its rides in Nigeria and Uganda, ending a 12-year run in Nigeria and a roughly 10-year run in Uganda.

The move follows a thorough review of our business, and even though Uber says it's still committed to sub-Saharan Africa, this exit comes after Uber left Tanzania earlier this year, and as CEO Dara Khosrowshahi announced plans to cut 10% of the global workforce.