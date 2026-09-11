Uber exits Nigeria and Uganda after review of operations
Uber has decided to pack up its rides in Nigeria and Uganda, ending a 12-year run in Nigeria and a roughly 10-year run in Uganda.
The move follows a thorough review of our business, and even though Uber says it's still committed to sub-Saharan Africa, this exit comes after Uber left Tanzania earlier this year, and as CEO Dara Khosrowshahi announced plans to cut 10% of the global workforce.
Nigerian drivers protested fares and commissions
Economic changes in Nigeria, like scrapping fuel subsidies, made it tough for drivers, with higher fuel prices and costly maintenance eating into their earnings.
On top of that, complaints about commission rates were among the grievances in a three-day strike by drivers earlier this year over unsustainable fares and poor working conditions.
With rivals like Bolt and inDrive operating in Nigeria, and inDrive using a peer-to-peer pricing model that lets riders and drivers negotiate fares, Uber faced ride economics squeezed by inflation and currency swings.