Uber explores takeover of Delivery Hero, holds nearly 20% stake

Uber says 30% stake cap

Uber says it currently won't go above a 30% stake, but talks are still ongoing.

If Uber does pull off a full acquisition, it could boost its reach worldwide and help them compete with rivals like DoorDash.

Delivery Hero is active in over 60 countries, and its stock has jumped almost 50% this year, putting its value at €10.2 billion ($11.8 billion).