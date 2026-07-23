Uber lays off 10% of customer service team, citing AI
Business
Uber just laid off 10% of its customer service team, mostly from community operations, as it leans harder into artificial intelligence to handle support.
A company spokesperson explained the move is meant to "to simplify operations, strengthen in-person collaboration, and continue to embrace AI."
Basically, Uber wants things running smoother and faster.
Uber asks remote staff to relocate
Employees who had been working remotely were also asked to relocate to hub offices, consistent with the company's return-to-office mandate.
This follows layoffs in HR earlier this year and comes as Uber slows hiring (thanks to AI), though there are still more than 500 open roles, especially in areas like robotaxis.