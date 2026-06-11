Uber, Lyft sue New York City over Local Law 52

Uber, Lyft say law violates rights

Both companies filed their lawsuits 24 hours apart, arguing that the law violates their rights and messes with how they handle safety.

They're also not happy about rules requiring a 14-day notice before firing drivers, and possibly rehiring people who were deactivated since 2019 solely because they did not receive the required notice.

New York City officials stand by the law, saying it's about basic fairness for app-based drivers.