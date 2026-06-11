Uber, Lyft sue New York City over Local Law 52
Uber and Lyft are suing New York City to stop Local Law 52, which makes it harder for rideshare companies to fire drivers without a solid reason.
The law kicks in on July 28, aiming to protect drivers from being unfairly let go, but Uber and Lyft say it could force them to keep unsafe drivers on the road, putting passengers at risk.
Uber, Lyft say law violates rights
Both companies filed their lawsuits 24 hours apart, arguing that the law violates their rights and messes with how they handle safety.
They're also not happy about rules requiring a 14-day notice before firing drivers, and possibly rehiring people who were deactivated since 2019 solely because they did not receive the required notice.
New York City officials stand by the law, saying it's about basic fairness for app-based drivers.