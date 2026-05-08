Uber partner Avride under NHTSA probe after 16 self-driving crashes

Avride incidents mostly in Dallas

The majority of incidents took place in Dallas, where Uber started offering rides in Avride robotaxis, with a few more in Austin.

There were cases like an Avride car hitting an open pickup truck door (causing a minor injury) and another failing a lane change into a van, all while safety monitors were on board.

Avride says it has already updated its systems to fix the issues.

This probe highlights how regulators are keeping a close eye on driverless tech as it expands across the US.