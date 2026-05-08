Uber partner Avride under NHTSA probe after 16 self-driving crashes
Uber's robotaxi partner, Avride, is under investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) after 16 crashes involving its self-driving cars between December 2025 and March 2026.
All 16 of these accidents were linked to issues in Avride's self-driving system that messed with lane changes, traffic interactions, and dodging parked objects.
Avride incidents mostly in Dallas
The majority of incidents took place in Dallas, where Uber started offering rides in Avride robotaxis, with a few more in Austin.
There were cases like an Avride car hitting an open pickup truck door (causing a minor injury) and another failing a lane change into a van, all while safety monitors were on board.
Avride says it has already updated its systems to fix the issues.
This probe highlights how regulators are keeping a close eye on driverless tech as it expands across the US.