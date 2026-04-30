Uber partners with Expedia Group for 700,000 in-app hotel bookings
Business
Uber just made travel planning a lot easier. You can now book hotels directly through the Uber app, thanks to a new partnership with Expedia Group: think more than 700,000 options at your fingertips.
The update also provides travel reminders to help you schedule rides and order Uber Eats delivery to your hotel, all from one place.
Uber launches voice AI ride booking
Uber's rolling out some smart new features too: you can now use AI-powered voice booking for rides, get help with grocery orders, and see AI-generated menu descriptions.
If you're an Uber One member, there's even more, like 20% off a shifting group of hotels and 10% back in Uber One credits.
It's all part of Uber's push to become your go-to travel app.