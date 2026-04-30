Uber partners with Expedia Group for 700,000 in-app hotel bookings

Uber launches voice AI ride booking

Uber's rolling out some smart new features too: you can now use AI-powered voice booking for rides, get help with grocery orders, and see AI-generated menu descriptions.

If you're an Uber One member, there's even more, like 20% off a shifting group of hotels and 10% back in Uber One credits.

It's all part of Uber's push to become your go-to travel app.