Uber plans Hyderabad CoE expansion as Khosrowshahi meets Reddy
Business
Uber is making big moves in Hyderabad. The company plans to expand its Center of Excellence (CoE), which already has 600 engineers and is its first outside the US
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi dropped by to meet Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, chatting about Uber's growth plans and how it wants to keep building up its presence in the state.
Uber eyes Bharat Future City office
Uber is eyeing a fresh corporate office in Bharat Future City, a new spot just outside Hyderabad's Outer Ring Road.
The chief minister also asked Uber to help with India's parking problems, suggesting multilevel parking at busy hubs.
Khosrowshahi met the chief minister and discussed Uber's operations and expansion plans.