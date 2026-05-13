Uber plans Hyderabad CoE expansion as Khosrowshahi meets Reddy Business May 13, 2026

Uber is making big moves in Hyderabad. The company plans to expand its Center of Excellence (CoE), which already has 600 engineers and is its first outside the US

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi dropped by to meet Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, chatting about Uber's growth plans and how it wants to keep building up its presence in the state.