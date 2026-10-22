Uber rolls out ChatGPT work to all 30,000 employees worldwide
Business
Uber just rolled out ChatGPT Work to all 30,000 of its employees worldwide.
After testing it with 1,000 staff for things like data analysis and custom dashboards, Uber is making it available in every department, from finance to operations.
Uber will track ChatGPT work impact
Uber's vice president of engineering, Sumanth Sukumar, says teams will get room to experiment and see how the AI fits into their daily work.
While it is keeping financial details quiet for now, Uber plans to track how much this boosts productivity.
For OpenAI, teaming up with Uber is another step in showing how its tech can actually make work easier across big companies, especially as competition heats up with other AI players.