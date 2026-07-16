Uber to buy Delivery Hero in $14.8 billion all-stock deal

Uber just announced it is buying Delivery Hero in a $14.8 billion all-stock deal, aiming to nearly double its delivery footprint across nearly 100 markets worldwide, including Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia.

This move solidifies Uber as a major global player in delivery (everywhere except China).

To keep things efficient, Delivery Hero will sell its businesses in 14 markets where Uber Eats already operates to SSW Partners for $1.6 billion.