Uber to invest $1.25B in Rivian's robotaxi rollout

Uber has announced a major partnership with electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian to deploy 50,000 fully autonomous robotaxis over the coming decades. The deal includes an investment of $1.25 billion by Uber into Rivian through 2031, subject to certain autonomy milestones being met by the latter. The first phase of this ambitious project will see the introduction of 10,000 autonomous R2 vehicles as robotaxis in various cities from 2028 onward.

Investment details Initial cities for robotaxi rollout and expansion plans The initial investment of $300 million from Uber will be used to kickstart this partnership. The first cities to get these autonomous robotaxis are San Francisco and Miami in 2028. From there, the companies plan to expand their operations to 25 cities by 2031, with Rivian's autonomous robotaxi fleet being available exclusively on Uber's app.

Tech advancements Rivian's progress toward Level 4 autonomy Rivian's autonomous capabilities are still in the theoretical stage, with most of its work yet to be publicly demonstrated. However, last year, the company launched its Universal Hands-Free driving feature for second-generation R1 vehicles via a December 2025 software update. This year, it plans to introduce point-to-point hands-free driving and add lidar sensors (a key part of Level 4 autonomy) to its R2 vehicles later in 2026.

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