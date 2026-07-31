Uber to invest up to $1.25B with Rivian for robotaxis
Uber is partnering with electric car maker Rivian to roll out a huge fleet of autonomous robotaxis.
Uber's putting up to $1.25 billion into the project, including roughly $300 million already committed.
The first wave, 10,000 robotaxis, will hit San Francisco and Miami by 2028, then expand to about 25 cities across the US, Canada, and Europe.
Rivian R2 will enable driverless rides
Rivian's new R2 electric SUV will handle level 4 autonomy, so it can drive itself in certain situations without anyone behind the wheel.
These robotaxis get extra tech like likely lidar, more cameras, backup braking and steering systems, plus tough interiors made for city rides and easy access for passengers.
Autonomous features start rolling out in phases from 2026, with fully driverless rides expected by 2028.