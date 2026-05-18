Uber CEO rules out immediate return to Indian food delivery
What's the story
Uber's CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has ruled out an immediate return to India's food delivery sector. He said, "I constantly ask myself hard strategic questions. At this point, when we look at the ecosystem in India, the mobility ecosystem and the local logistics sector are quite promising and have enormous growth potential." However, in an interview with The Economic Times, he hinted at a possible future partnership model for entering this space.
Strategic outlook
On competition from players like Rapido
On the rising competition from players like Rapido, Khosrowshahi said, "Of course, competition here will be a fact of life because there is so much potential in this dynamic, growing market." He added that competitors push Uber to improve and innovate. Despite the competition, Khosrowshahi emphasized that Uber is focused on long-term growth and success over the next decade.
Market potential
India could be Uber's biggest market by trips in decade
Khosrowshahi also said that India could be Uber's biggest market by trips in the next decade. He said, "India is our third-largest market in terms of trips. It keeps climbing our internal leaderboard of countries... and if I look 10 years forward, I think India's going to be our largest market." This shows how important India is for Uber's global growth strategy.
Strategic partnerships
Uber's partnership with Adani Group for data center
Khosrowshahi also spoke about Uber's partnership with the Adani Group for a data center. He said, "India is obviously essential for us on a global scale, and I can't think of anyone better to partner with than the Adani Group for some of that infrastructure." On rising fuel prices and the energy crisis, Khosrowshahi said demand has remained resilient despite these challenges.