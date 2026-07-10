Uber's agentic AI powers departments after burning 2026 AI budget
Business
Uber just gave its AI game a major upgrade after burning through its full AI budget for 2026 in less than four months.
CTO Praveen Naga says its new "Agentic AI" is now powering almost every department, with engineers building more than 2,500 custom skills to make work smoother and faster across the company.
Uber's agentic pods cut allocation time
Agentic AI isn't just for techies: Finance, Marketing, Legal, and more are using it to ditch boring manual tasks.
Special "Agentic Pods" (think squads of top engineers) team up to spot workflow bottlenecks and fix them fast.
One big win: capital allocation in 150 cities now takes just 30 minutes instead of 15 hours.
As Naga puts it, the real magic is rethinking an entire workflow, not just automating old routines.