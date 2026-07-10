Uber's agentic AI powers departments after burning 2026 AI budget

Uber's agentic pods cut allocation time

Agentic AI isn't just for techies: Finance, Marketing, Legal, and more are using it to ditch boring manual tasks.

Special "Agentic Pods" (think squads of top engineers) team up to spot workflow bottlenecks and fix them fast.

One big win: capital allocation in 150 cities now takes just 30 minutes instead of 15 hours.

As Naga puts it, the real magic is rethinking an entire workflow, not just automating old routines.