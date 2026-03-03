Uber's Karnataka license renewed, bike taxis could return soon
Business
Uber just scored a five-year renewal of its license to operate in Karnataka, so you'll keep seeing those rides across the state until at least the end of 2026.
Uber calls Karnataka "one of its key markets" and says this renewal shows their commitment to both riders and drivers.
They're promising to keep working with the government on safer, tech-driven transport.
New features and transport options coming to Uber Bengaluru
Uber's been rolling out new features in Bengaluru—think metro ticket booking right in the app and an SOS button linked directly to police for emergencies.
Plus, after a recent court decision, bike taxis are back on the table for Uber (and rivals like Ola and Rapido), so expect more ways to get around soon.