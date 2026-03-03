Uber's Karnataka license renewed, bike taxis could return soon Business Mar 03, 2026

Uber just scored a five-year renewal of its license to operate in Karnataka, so you'll keep seeing those rides across the state until at least the end of 2026.

Uber calls Karnataka "one of its key markets" and says this renewal shows their commitment to both riders and drivers.

They're promising to keep working with the government on safer, tech-driven transport.