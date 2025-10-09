Uber's motorhomes hit Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore on October 15

Each Motorhome fits 4-5 people and comes loaded with a TV, bathroom, microwave, and mini-fridge. You get a driver and an assistant for a smoother ride. Booking is simple through the Uber app, with options for advance reservations, live trip tracking, and round-the-clock support.

Uber Intercity now covers over 3,000 routes across India, up 50% since last year.

Popular routes like Mumbai-Pune and Delhi-Agra get especially busy during festivals and long weekends.

With Motorhomes, Uber is aiming at travelers who want more privacy and comfort than what Ola Outstation or self-drive rentals offer.