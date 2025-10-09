Uber's motorhomes hit Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore on October 15
Uber is rolling out its Intercity Motorhomes service in Mumbai, Pune, and Bangalore from October 15, after a pilot in Delhi-NCR earlier this year, which saw exceptional traction among riders.
These premium caravan rides are designed for private, comfy outstation trips—perfect for traveling with friends or family.
Each Motorhome fits 4-5 people and comes loaded with a TV, bathroom, microwave, and mini-fridge.
You get a driver and an assistant for a smoother ride.
Booking is simple through the Uber app, with options for advance reservations, live trip tracking, and round-the-clock support.
Uber Intercity now covers over 3,000 routes across India, up 50% since last year.
Popular routes like Mumbai-Pune and Delhi-Agra get especially busy during festivals and long weekends.
With Motorhomes, Uber is aiming at travelers who want more privacy and comfort than what Ola Outstation or self-drive rentals offer.