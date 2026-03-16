Uber's Wiltshire debut comes amid driver shortage
Uber just got the green light to operate in Wiltshire for the first time, after the council previously resisted issuing an operating license.
The move comes as the local taxi scene is shrinking fast, with driver shortages making it tough to get a ride, especially for things like school transport.
Driver shortages
Wiltshire's lost over 20% of its taxi drivers since 2020, mostly because COVID pushed many into steadier delivery jobs with better hours.
Fewer people are out at night or hitting the High Street, so full-time driving isn't what it used to be.
These days, most new drivers are just looking for a side hustle.
What does it mean for riders?
With Uber officially in town, getting a ride might get easier, at least in cities.
The council hopes this will improve service levels and address complaints about drivers licensed elsewhere operating in the county.
Local cabbies aren't thrilled and expect more competition where it's busiest, but rural spots may not see much difference since Uber usually sticks to shorter trips.