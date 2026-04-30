Ubiqedge raises ₹10cr to scale AIoT water, air, solar monitoring
Ubiqedge, an startup blending AI and IoT for industrial infrastructure, has snagged ₹10 crore in seed funding led by Piper Serica, with backing from Atomberg's Shibam Das and OTO's Sumit Chhazed.
The fresh funds are set to boost their AI tech and help roll out solutions for water, air quality, and solar energy monitoring.
Ubiqedge building AIoT OS
Over the next year or two, Ubiqedge wants to be the go-to platform for keeping tabs on critical infrastructure.
They're building an AIoT Operating System that combines their KLEON hardware with SAMASTH software, basically turning real-time data into actionable insights.
Already India's biggest groundwater digitization company (with more than 23,000 borewells online), they've sped up problem-solving and stayed profitable since their first year of operations.