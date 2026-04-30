Ubiqedge raises ₹10cr to scale AIoT water, air, solar monitoring

Ubiqedge building AIoT OS

Over the next year or two, Ubiqedge wants to be the go-to platform for keeping tabs on critical infrastructure.

They're building an AIoT Operating System that combines their KLEON hardware with SAMASTH software, basically turning real-time data into actionable insights.

Already India's biggest groundwater digitization company (with more than 23,000 borewells online), they've sped up problem-solving and stayed profitable since their first year of operations.