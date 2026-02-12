Ubisoft employees in France are on strike for these reasons
Business
More than 1,200 Ubisoft employees in France are on a three-day strike (Feb 10-12), pushing back against layoffs, budget cuts, and being told to return to the office full-time.
Led by the Solidaires Informatique union, they're asking for a 10% pay bump and a four-day workweek—hoping for better treatment as the company faces tough times.
Fired employee sparked outrage among workers
Tensions have been rising at Ubisoft, especially after management fired an employee who spoke out against mandatory five-day office work.
Things got worse when Ubisoft canceled six projects—including the anticipated Prince of Persia remake.
For many staffers, these moves show just how far apart leadership and employees are right now.