Ubisoft shuts more studios, lays off employees amid ongoing restructuring
What's the story
Ubisoft, the renowned video game publisher, is undergoing another round of restructuring and layoffs. The company has decided to shut down its studios in Winnipeg and Belgrade, according to The Game Business. Staff in Barcelona are also facing layoffs as part of this move. The San Francisco office is also affected by the downsizing process. Although it stopped functioning as a development studio in 2024, some employees from the IT and marketing teams still work there.
Impact assessment
380 jobs could be at risk
The closure of the Winnipeg studio will affect its entire 65-person team, according to Mobile Sugar. Along with the Belgrade shutdown and layoffs in Barcelona, The Game Business estimates that around 380 jobs could be at risk. Ubisoft appears to be restructuring its development process for one of its popular multiplayer games, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege.
Strategic shift
Shifting development teams and cost-cutting measures
As part of the restructuring, Ubisoft is shifting 12% of the development team working on Siege to other projects. The company is also making Ubisoft Barcelona the new primary developer for this popular game. The move comes as part of a broader strategy to cut fixed costs such as salaries, lease payments, and insurance premiums.
Business maneuvers
Ubisoft's struggle with poor sales and game delays
The recent layoffs and studio closures are part of Ubisoft's efforts to financially correct years of poor sales and game delays. In October 2025, the company also decided to spin out Vantage Studios with Tencent funding. This new entity was created to house some of Ubisoft's biggest franchises such as Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six.