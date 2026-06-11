Ubisoft is shutting down its Winnipeg and Belgrade studios

Ubisoft shuts more studios, lays off employees amid ongoing restructuring

By Akash Pandey 01:53 pm Jun 11, 202601:53 pm

What's the story

Ubisoft, the renowned video game publisher, is undergoing another round of restructuring and layoffs. The company has decided to shut down its studios in Winnipeg and Belgrade, according to The Game Business. Staff in Barcelona are also facing layoffs as part of this move. The San Francisco office is also affected by the downsizing process. Although it stopped functioning as a development studio in 2024, some employees from the IT and marketing teams still work there.