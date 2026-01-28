Ubisoft to cut 200 jobs at Paris HQ
Business
Ubisoft, the studio behind hits like Assassin's Creed and Far Cry, has proposed a plan that could involve up to 200 positions—roughly 1 in 5 employees—at its Paris headquarters.
The layoffs are part of a voluntary program aimed at trimming costs.
What's changing and why
Ubisoft is reorganizing into five "Creative Houses" for its major franchises, with the Paris HQ shifting focus to company strategy and finances.
This move follows canceled games (including Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake), delays for others, and comes after Ubisoft's stock dropped by more than a third to €4.20.
The company has also closed studios in Halifax and Stockholm recently.
Did you know?
Ubisoft's Paris office isn't just any branch—it's the company's headquarters.