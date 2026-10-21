UBS: Big Tech spending over $1 trillion for AI infrastructure
Business
Big Tech is about to drop over $1 trillion on AI infrastructure by 2027, according to a new UBS report.
This massive investment is all about meeting the skyrocketing demand for computing power, and it's expected to give the US economy a noticeable boost: AI spending alone could top $600 billion in 2026.
AI boosts US GDP, shifts jobs
While AI investments have helped US GDP grow by about 0.75% points in early 2026, they've also squeezed company budgets.
Tech jobs dipped by 1.4%, but construction roles building data centers actually grew nearly 3%.
Plus, with everyone chasing AI tools, software and digital goods are getting pricier, even though productivity gains haven't fully kicked in yet.