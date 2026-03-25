UBS downgrades Indian stocks to Neutral, cites Middle East tensions
Business
UBS just downgraded Indian stocks to Neutral, pointing to rising tensions in the Middle East, especially with Iran, as a big reason.
Since India relies heavily on imported oil and gas, any disruption in the region could mean pricier energy and a hit to company profits.
Strait of Hormuz conflict risks energy price shocks for India
A huge chunk of India's oil (43%) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) (63%) imports pass through the Strait of Hormuz, which is now at risk due to ongoing conflict.
With energy costs already high, market experts like Bernstein are feeling cautious too: they have lowered their Nifty year-end target after seeing a 12% drop this year.
All in all, global tensions are making things trickier for Indian markets right now.