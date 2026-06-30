UBS: Global wealth rose 10.8% 2025, 1 million new U.S.-dollar millionaires

Median wealth fell despite market gains

Most of this wealth boost came from strong financial markets and some currency shifts that helped Europe, too.

But here is the catch: even though average wealth is up, median wealth actually dropped in most countries since 2020, meaning the gap between the super-rich and everyone else keeps growing.

The report covers data from 56 markets (over 92% of global wealth), spotlighting just how unevenly all this new money is being spread around.