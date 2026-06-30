UBS: Global wealth rose 10.8% 2025, 1 million new U.S.-dollar millionaires
Business
UBS released a report showing global personal wealth shot up by 10.8% in 2025, the fastest jump we have seen in a while.
Thanks to this surge, almost one million new U.S.-dollar millionaires popped up worldwide, with the US alone adding over 440,000 (nearly one-half of them).
Median wealth fell despite market gains
Most of this wealth boost came from strong financial markets and some currency shifts that helped Europe, too.
But here is the catch: even though average wealth is up, median wealth actually dropped in most countries since 2020, meaning the gap between the super-rich and everyone else keeps growing.
The report covers data from 56 markets (over 92% of global wealth), spotlighting just how unevenly all this new money is being spread around.