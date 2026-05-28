UBS report finds 65% of family offices prioritize AI investments
Turns out, artificial intelligence (AI) is where the ultra-rich are putting their money right now.
According to the UBS Global Family Office Report, 65% of the 307 family offices surveyed, which manage an average net worth of $2.7 billion, are making AI their top priority, even though tech stocks are pricey.
They see AI as a long-term game-changer and aren't backing down.
Family offices invest across AI ecosystem
To play it safe, these families aren't just buying into one part of AI: they're investing in everything from data centers and chip manufacturing to software platforms.
They're also making sure to cover both US and Chinese markets, so they don't miss out no matter who leads in tech.
Plus, they're putting money into sectors like power generation and health care that are being transformed by AI's reach.