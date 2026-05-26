UBS strategists see India stocks delivering returns despite AI
UBS strategists believe India's stock market can keep delivering positive returns, even if the global AI craze doesn't take off here just yet.
According to Sunil Tirumalai, global emerging markets strategist at UBS, strong earnings, steady domestic investments, and favorable market conditions are driving growth.
While UBS is cautious about big IT firms in the near term, they think smaller tech companies might handle new trends better.
Foreign investors return to Indian stocks
Foreign investors are showing renewed interest in Indian stocks, especially financials and midcap companies with solid long-term potential.
UBS highlights improved credit growth and healthier banks as key reasons for this optimism.
Other hot investment areas include energy security, renewables, defense spending, and everyday staples thanks to strong consumer demand.