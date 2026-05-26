UBS strategists see India stocks delivering returns despite AI Business May 26, 2026

UBS strategists believe India's stock market can keep delivering positive returns, even if the global AI craze doesn't take off here just yet.

According to Sunil Tirumalai, global emerging markets strategist at UBS, strong earnings, steady domestic investments, and favorable market conditions are driving growth.

While UBS is cautious about big IT firms in the near term, they think smaller tech companies might handle new trends better.