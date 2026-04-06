UCO Bank posts 19% loan growth to ₹2.62L/cr Jan-Mar 2026

UCO Bank business rises 15% ₹5.89L/cr

It's not just loans, UCO Bank's overall business (that's loans plus deposits) grew 15% to ₹5.89 lakh crore by March 2026.

Deposits alone climbed 11%, hitting ₹3.27 lakh crore.

With the government still holding over 90% of its shares, these numbers show UCO Bank is making solid moves in the banking world this year.