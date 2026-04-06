UCO Bank posts 19% loan growth to ₹2.62L/cr Jan-Mar 2026
Business
UCO Bank just posted a strong 19% jump in its loan portfolio for January through March 2026, taking total loans to ₹2.62 lakh crore (up from ₹2.20 lakh crore last year).
Basically, the bank has been lending a lot more this quarter, showing it's on a growth streak.
UCO Bank business rises 15% ₹5.89L/cr
It's not just loans, UCO Bank's overall business (that's loans plus deposits) grew 15% to ₹5.89 lakh crore by March 2026.
Deposits alone climbed 11%, hitting ₹3.27 lakh crore.
With the government still holding over 90% of its shares, these numbers show UCO Bank is making solid moves in the banking world this year.