UCO Bank's Q4 net profit jumps 23% YoY to ₹801cr

State-owned UCO Bank has reported a massive 23% jump in its net profit for the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY26. The bank's net profit stood at ₹801 crore, compared to ₹653 crore in the same period last year. The growth was largely driven by lower provisions, despite a dip in operating profit due to weaker core and non-interest income.

Financial performance Operating profit declines Despite the significant increase in net profit, UCO Bank's operating profit fell to ₹1,573 crore from ₹1,699 crore a year ago. This was mainly due to a decline in both core and non-interest income. The bank's net interest margin had also slipped slightly to 3% from 3.08% three months ago.

Financial growth Gross advances, total deposits rise UCO Bank saw a healthy growth in its gross advances and total deposits. The bank's gross advances grew by 19.44% year-on-year to ₹2.63 lakh crore, while total deposits rose by 11.59% to ₹3.28 lakh crore during the period under review.

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