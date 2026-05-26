Uday Kotak receives Padma Bhushan from President Droupadi Murmu
Business
Uday Kotak, founder of Kotak Mahindra Bank, just received the Padma Bhushan from President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
The award celebrates his big role in shaping India's banking scene: his bank is now one of the country's top private players, known for smart innovations and putting customers first.
Uday Kotak thanks team and customers
Kotak took a moment to thank his team and millions of customers, saying the award really belongs to them.
He dedicated this honor to everyone who helped build Kotak Mahindra Bank into what it is today.
The ceremony also spotlighted other achievers from different fields.