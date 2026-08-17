Uflex shares rise 16% after Q1 FY2027 profit up 629.6%
Business
Uflex, a major name in packaging, just had a big day on the stock market: shares jumped 16% after the company reported a 629.6% rise in net profit for Q1 FY2027.
The boost came from higher sales, better use of its factories, and smarter operations.
Revenue up 37.6% to ₹5,366 cr
Uflex's revenue climbed 37.6% to ₹5,366 crore, and EBITDA nearly doubled.
Demand picked up both at home and abroad, with customers gradually resuming purchases after the price hikes in Q4 FY26, while strong local and regional demand especially in Egypt and Nigeria benefitted from additional traction in export markets.
Even with supply chain disruptions across Asia, Uflex's global strategy is clearly paying off.