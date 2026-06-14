mAadhaar to be replaced by new Aadhaar app: What's changing
What's the story
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is replacing the mAadhaar app with a redesigned Aadhaar app. The new version focuses on face authentication, QR-code verification, and digital identity sharing. With this update, users will no longer have to share photocopies of their Aadhaar cards for identity verification in various scenarios like hotel check-ins or SIM card verifications.
User transition
How to migrate from mAadhaar to new Aadhaar app
The UIDAI has made it clear that users won't have to manually transfer their Aadhaar details from the mAadhaar app to the new one. All you need to do is download the new Aadhaar app, verify your Aadhaar-linked mobile number, complete face authentication, and set up your profile again. This process is pretty simple and doesn't require any complicated steps or data transfers between apps.
Privacy features
Key features of the new Aadhaar app
The new Aadhaar app gives users more control over their personal information by allowing them to verify their identity digitally through QR codes. This way, you can share only the information needed for a particular service, instead of handing out a photocopy of your Aadhaar card. The UIDAI is also focusing on face verification as part of this transition, making it an integral part of the new app's security measures.
App capabilities
New features in the Aadhaar app
The new Aadhaar app comes with a range of advanced features such as Face ID-based Aadhaar authentication, QR-based contact card for sharing details, one-click biometric lock and unlock, consent-based selective data sharing, addition of up to five Aadhaar profiles on one device and mobile number and address update facility. These enhancements are part of UIDAI's efforts to prevent Aadhaar misuse while giving citizens greater control over their personal data.