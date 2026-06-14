mAadhaar to be replaced by new Aadhaar app: What's changing

Privacy features

Key features of the new Aadhaar app

The new Aadhaar app gives users more control over their personal information by allowing them to verify their identity digitally through QR codes. This way, you can share only the information needed for a particular service, instead of handing out a photocopy of your Aadhaar card. The UIDAI is also focusing on face verification as part of this transition, making it an integral part of the new app's security measures.