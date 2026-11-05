Ujani Solapur data center drops green hydrogen and SMR plans
Big changes for the Ujani data center in Solapur. After strong protests from farmers and fishermen worried about water shortages, the project has dropped its planned green hydrogen plant and Small Modular Reactor (SMR) nuclear reactor.
Now, it's shifting focus to the AI data center, floating solar power plant and battery storage project, with a new agreement on the way.
MLA Rohit Pawar flags water concerns
The project, a team effort between Maharashtra's Water Resources Department and private partners, was supposed to boost digital infrastructure.
But local leaders like MLA Rohit Pawar raised concerns about how much water it would use, fearing it could hurt farming and fishing.
Even with officials promising minimal water use, many residents remain skeptical.
Public hearings are coming up to discuss how things like floating solar panels might affect local livelihoods.