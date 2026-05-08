Ujjivan SFB Jan-Mar profit more than triples to ₹282 cr Business May 08, 2026

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank just had a standout quarter, with net profit soaring to ₹282 crore, more than three times what it made last year.

Total income also got a healthy boost, climbing 18.6% to ₹2,185 crore for January through March 2026.