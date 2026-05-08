Ujjivan SFB Jan-Mar profit more than triples to ₹282 cr
Business
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank just had a standout quarter, with net profit soaring to ₹282 crore, more than three times what it made last year.
Total income also got a healthy boost, climbing 18.6% to ₹2,185 crore for January through March 2026.
Ujjivan SFB net NPA 0.43%
The bank spent more this quarter (₹1,670 crore), but managed its bad loans better: net NPAs improved to 0.43%.
Provisions set aside for risky loans dropped sharply, showing stronger asset quality.
Overall, Ujjivan SFB seems to be on a strong growth path.