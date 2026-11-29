Ujjwal Kumar criticizes Silicon Valley celebration of AI job losses
Siemens executive Ujjwal Kumar isn't impressed with how some in Silicon Valley are celebrating job losses caused by AI.
He called this mindset "toxic and self-serving," pointing out that the rush to automate often overlooks real people losing their livelihoods.
His comments echo broader worries about how fast-changing tech is shaking up traditional jobs.
Siemens plans 5,600 automation job cuts
Siemens has tried to help workers adapt, launching a training program in Texas for people new to manufacturing.
Still, even with these efforts, the company announced plans to cut approximately 5,600 jobs globally within Siemens's automation business by the end of the 2027 financial year as changing market conditions and the need to improve competitiveness.
They're not alone: US-based employers cited AI as a reason for 121,401 announced job cuts during the first 10 months of 2026, showing how complicated balancing tech progress and job security really is.