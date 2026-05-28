UK and India finalize major FTA with Harjinder Kang
Business
Big news: the UK and India have a major free-trade agreement (FTA), marking a new chapter in their economic partnership.
With Harjinder Kang at the negotiating table from day one, this deal aims to boost trade and deepen connections between the two countries, building on a long history of working together.
Recognises professional qualifications and digital contracts
The agreement makes it easier for companies to do business, with perks like recognizing professional qualifications across borders and using digital contracts.
Ranjan Bhattacharya from HSBC summed it up nicely: these steps lower barriers and help build trust, which is huge for cross-border deals.
Plus, the FTA offers support so businesses can find reliable partners and explore new markets more confidently.