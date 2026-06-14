UK to ink investment deal worth $24B with Japan
What's the story
The United Kingdom and Japan are on the verge of signing an £18 billion ($24.1 billion) investment deal. The agreement is expected to create tens of thousands of jobs in sectors like offshore wind, infrastructure, and financial services. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office confirmed the development. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will meet with Starmer at Downing Street today, along with business leaders from both nations ahead of the G7 meeting in France.
Project details
Deal includes Japanese investment in UK's offshore wind projects
The deal includes up to £9 billion of Japanese investment to develop 5.9 gigawatts of floating offshore wind projects in the UK. The initiative is expected to generate enough clean electricity for eight million homes. Prime Minister Starmer said, "As G7 economies and close security partners, we are working together with Japan on some of the most innovative technology in the world."
Economic impact
Rolls-Royce to strengthen partnership with Japan's Atomic Energy Agency
The UK-Japan deal will also see Rolls-Royce strengthen its partnership with Japan's Atomic Energy Agency. Rolls-Royce and Japan's Atomic Energy Agency will sign a new agreement to develop next-generation technologies. Starmer emphasized the economic potential of these agreements, saying they would "bring multibillion-pound investment into the UK." He added that this would create tens of thousands of new jobs and drive new developments in both countries.
Strategic discussions
Business leaders to meet ahead of G7 summit
Ahead of the G7 summit, Japanese and British business leaders will meet to discuss future opportunities for economic growth. The talks will also focus on facilitating access for UK defense firms to Japanese investment.