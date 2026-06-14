UK to ink investment deal worth $24B with Japan

Economic impact

Rolls-Royce to strengthen partnership with Japan's Atomic Energy Agency

The UK-Japan deal will also see Rolls-Royce strengthen its partnership with Japan's Atomic Energy Agency. Rolls-Royce and Japan's Atomic Energy Agency will sign a new agreement to develop next-generation technologies. Starmer emphasized the economic potential of these agreements, saying they would "bring multibillion-pound investment into the UK." He added that this would create tens of thousands of new jobs and drive new developments in both countries.