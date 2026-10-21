UK borrowed £24.5 billion in September, challenging John Healey's budget

Inflation added an extra £4 billion to debt interest in September alone, and total government debt has now hit £3 trillion (that's 94% of everything the UK produces in a year).

Even though borrowing is slightly down from last year, it's still higher than planned at £97.8 billion so far this fiscal year.

The Office for Budget Responsibility expects borrowing to be £6bn higher than the OBR expected, but for now, Healey will have less wiggle room than Rachel Reeves when setting out his plans.