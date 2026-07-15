UK brings FCA oversight to BNPL services starting July 15
Business
Starting July 15, 2026, the UK is rolling out new rules for "buy now, pay later" (BNPL) services: those handy payment options you see at online checkouts.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) will now keep an eye on BNPL providers to make sure deals are fair and your rights as a shopper are better protected.
This move aims to bring some order to what's been called the "wild west" of online credit.
Campaigners warn BNPL can cause debt
Even with these new protections, campaigners say it's smart to pause before using BNPL.
There's still a risk of buying things on impulse and racking up debt you can't easily pay off.
The bottom line: while companies have more rules to follow now, it's worth double-checking your budget before you hit that "pay later" button.