UK brings FCA oversight to BNPL services starting July 15

Starting July 15, 2026, the UK is rolling out new rules for "buy now, pay later" (BNPL) services: those handy payment options you see at online checkouts.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) will now keep an eye on BNPL providers to make sure deals are fair and your rights as a shopper are better protected.

This move aims to bring some order to what's been called the "wild west" of online credit.