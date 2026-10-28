UK Chancellor John Healey allocates additional £14B for debt interest
The UK government is putting aside an additional £14 billion this year just to cover interest on its debt.
Chancellor John Healey says this move is needed because global issues, especially the Middle East conflict, have driven up oil and gas prices, making everyday life more expensive for everyone.
Healey said the conflict "had contributed to higher oil and gas prices, pushing inflation higher and increasing costs for households and businesses," while the Office for Budget Responsibility identified the war in the Middle East as a key factor shaping the economic outlook.
John Healey calls for fiscal discipline
Healey is focusing on "fiscal discipline" to help steady the economy through these tough times.
The plan aims to support working people and businesses, but it underscores the fiscal challenges facing the government as it seeks to manage rising costs while maintaining economic stability.
With prices already up, many are worried about even more pressure on their wallets.
Healey also gave a nod to former Chancellor Rachel Reeves for keeping things in check and improving NHS services, showing that the government wants stability while dealing with global uncertainty.