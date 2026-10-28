UK Chancellor John Healey allocates additional £14B for debt interest

The UK government is putting aside an additional £14 billion this year just to cover interest on its debt.

Chancellor John Healey says this move is needed because global issues, especially the Middle East conflict, have driven up oil and gas prices, making everyday life more expensive for everyone.

Healey said the conflict "had contributed to higher oil and gas prices, pushing inflation higher and increasing costs for households and businesses," while the Office for Budget Responsibility identified the war in the Middle East as a key factor shaping the economic outlook.