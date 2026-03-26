Endgame for Nirav Modi as UK court rejects extradition appeal

The UK High Court has rejected a request from fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi to reopen his extradition case in connection with the ₹13,800 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case. The court dismissed Modi's claims of new evidence suggesting potential torture and ill-treatment in India as grounds for reconsidering his extradition.

Extradition timeline Details of the case Modi, who has been in custody at HMP Wandsworth since his arrest on March 19, 2019, was initially ordered to be extradited by the UK Home Secretary in 2021. His latest appeal to reopen the case was filed on August 18, 2025. It relied on a previous high court ruling in the Sanjay Bhandari case as a new legal ground for reopening proceedings against his extradition order.

Judicial decision 'Not necessary to re-open this appeal in order to...' ruling The UK High Court, however, ruled that reopening the appeal was "not necessary to re-open this appeal in order to avoid real injustice" and that "the circumstances are not exceptional." This decision was based on comprehensive assurances given by the Government of India. These included a note verbale from the Indian High Commission on February 12, 2026, stating that Modi's extradition is only requested for judicial trial in India.

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Assurance details Assurances provided by Indian authorities The Indian authorities also assured that Modi would not be interrogated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), or any other investigating agency. They further assured that he wouldn't be transferred from Mumbai's Arthur Road Prison to any other prison in India and that fully functional video conferencing facilities would be available for court appearances. The judges were satisfied with these assurances, believing they were given in good faith.

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