UK economy grows 0.1% in May as energy prices rise
Business
The UK economy grew by 0.1% in May 2026, bouncing back from April's small dip, even with energy prices rising because of the ongoing war in Iran.
Economists saw this coming, but it's still a positive sign considering all the global uncertainty.
IMF raises UK growth to 1%
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) just bumped up its growth forecast for the UK to 1%, but there are still worries ahead.
Higher oil prices could eat into government funds, and incoming Labor leader Andy Burnham will have to steer through these challenges to keep things steady.