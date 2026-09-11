UK economy grows 0.4% in July amid Iran conflict fallout
Business
The UK economy grew by 0.4% in July 2026, outpacing June's numbers and surprising experts who had predicted zero growth.
This boost comes at a tricky time, with the government juggling fallout from the ongoing conflict in Iran and gearing up for the budget on October 28.
Oil tops $100, UK inflation climbs
Global tensions have sent oil prices soaring past $100 a barrel, making everything pricier and pushing inflation higher.
UK borrowing costs are now at their highest in almost 20 years, raising worries about tough choices ahead like tax hikes or spending cuts.
Still, Britain had the strongest growth in the G7 in the first half of 2026, a hopeful sign that it can handle some pretty intense global challenges.