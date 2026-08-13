UK economy grows 0.4% in Q2 as AI aids growth
The U.K.'s economy picked up by 0.4% in the second quarter, and nearly half of that boost came from technology and communications, especially areas linked to artificial intelligence.
According to the Office for National Statistics, computer programming and consultancy saw a 3.7% jump, showing how AI is becoming a real game-changer for Britain's growth.
Plant machinery spending £22.1bn in Q2
AI isn't just making headlines: it's also driving big investments.
Spending on plant and machinery hit £22.1 billion in Q2, close to record levels thanks to ICT equipment, particularly computer hardware, as well as government spending on weapons systems.
Manufacturing is feeling the impact too: output in computing, electronic, and optical products shot up by 10.7%, marking its best performance since 2017.
ONS reports UK Q2 growth
Even with the UK economy holding steady, the ONS reported that Britain's economy grew by 0.4% in the second quarter.