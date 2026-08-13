UK economy rises 0.3% in June despite Keir Starmer exit
The U.K.'s economy managed a 0.3% boost in June 2026, even though economists polled by Reuters had forecast zero growth.
This happened during a pretty wild political moment, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer stepping down in July.
For April to June, the economy grew by 0.4%, staying steady despite all the uncertainty.
Andy Burnham focuses on cost relief
Andy Burnham, the new prime minister, says he's focused on lowering business costs and helping people handle rising living expenses as things stay financially tough.
Energy prices are climbing because of the war in Iran, which could slow future growth and make life harder for businesses and families.
Still, a recent business survey shows some growth momentum remained among services firms in July, offering a bit of hope amid all the challenges.