UK economy shrinks 0.1% in April amid Iran war disruptions
Business
The U.K.'s economy shrank by 0.1% in April 2026, following a solid start to the year.
The main culprit? Disruptions from the ongoing war in Iran, which has closed off a key shipping route and pushed up energy prices, making things tougher for businesses and consumers alike.
Chancellor Rachel Reeves blames Donald Trump
Chancellor Rachel Reeves says the UK was on strong footing before these global shocks but points to the conflict as the reason for this setback.
She's also called out president Trump for unleashing the conflict.
With fears of a bigger downturn ahead, Reeves promises she's working to keep energy prices stable and support affected businesses.