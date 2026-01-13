UK-EU brands are looking to India for their next big clothing suppliers
Big names like Marks & Spencer, Primark, and C&A are eyeing Indian factories as India-UK and India-EU trade deals get closer to reality.
These agreements could wipe out tariffs on almost all Indian exports, making it easier (and cheaper) for these brands to buy from India.
In places like Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, factories are getting lots of attention as buyers ramp up checks and audits.
Why does this matter?
If the UK Parliament signs off soon, nearly all Indian-made clothes could enter the UK tariff-free.
That's a big deal—India sent $37 billion in textiles and apparel abroad last year, with the UK taking a decent chunk.
Meanwhile, brands like C&A might move production from Bangladesh to India because of political issues there.
Even so, some exporters warn that India's capacity might not keep up if demand spikes.
For young people interested in global fashion or business trends, this shift could mean more "Made in India" tags on your favorite high street clothes.