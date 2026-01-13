UK-EU brands are looking to India for their next big clothing suppliers

Why does this matter?

If the UK Parliament signs off soon, nearly all Indian-made clothes could enter the UK tariff-free.

That's a big deal—India sent $37 billion in textiles and apparel abroad last year, with the UK taking a decent chunk.

Meanwhile, brands like C&A might move production from Bangladesh to India because of political issues there.

Even so, some exporters warn that India's capacity might not keep up if demand spikes.

For young people interested in global fashion or business trends, this shift could mean more "Made in India" tags on your favorite high street clothes.